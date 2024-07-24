            

      Google elevates Sanjay Gupta to President, APAC

      Sanjay Gupta began his career at Hindustan Unilever and went on to work across Bharti Airtel, and Star India.

      As per the report, Roma Datta Chobey would be the interim head for the large customer sales (LCS) team.

      Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager - India for Google has been elevated to the role of President for Asia Pacific. He replaces Scott Beaumont, he was elevated in 2019. While Roma Datta Chobey will lead the LCS team. Chobey is currently the Managing for Google India.

      In a LinkedIn post, Beaumont said, "Since our first meeting five years ago, I have seen Sanjay Gupta’s drive to think ambitiously about how technology can be a power for good in the development of his home country: India. He now has the opportunity to pursue that same calling more broadly across Asia Pacific. I know Sanjay will do the position, his team and the company enormous credit and I look forward to supporting him in his early months".

      "I shall look forward to following the progress, but happily now pass on the baton to my friend and colleague Sanjay Gupta," Beaumont added.

      Gupta began his journey at Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee and continued to work in the company for the next sixteen years. He became the Area Sales Manager for the states of Bihar, Orissa, and West Bengal, and then handled various brands such as Close-Up, Lux, Vim, etc.

      He went on to become the head of the entire Hindustan Unilever portfolio for Western India. Gupta has also worked at Bharti Airtel as the Chief Marketing Officer (Mobility) and left it to join Star India as its Chief Operating Officer in 2009.

      The internal email was written by Philip Schindler, SVP and CBO at Google.


