Greaves Cotton names Parag Satpute as MD and Group CEO

Engineering company Greaves Cotton has appointed Parag Satpute as managing director and group Chief Executive Officer. He also been appointed as the key managerial personnel, and his role will be effective starting April 14 for a period of five years.
As reported by Autocar Professional, he will now oversee the operations of Greaves Engineering, Greaves Retail, Greaves Finance, Greaves Technologies, and Excel Controlinkage. Satpute began his career as a sales engineer at Grindwell Norton and went on to work across Sandvik Asia, Swedish Chamber of Commerce India, CII, ASSOCHAM and Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.
During his career he has orchestrated large-scale transformations, achieving revenue growth, operational efficiency, and market expansion. He integrated acquisitions and optimised business models to align with strategic objectives and enhance value. He built and led high-performing teams that exceeded ambitious business targets while fostering collaborative, inclusive environments.
He designed and implemented digital and organizational frameworks to adapt to rapidly changing business landscapes.