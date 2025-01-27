Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

ADVERTISEMENT
Sridhar Vembu, technology company Zoho Corporation's founder and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position, as reported by Moneycontrol. He will now take up the position of chief scientist, and will concentrate his energy in the areas of artificial intelligence and deep tech.
Taking to X, Vembu wrote, "In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission."
A new chapter begins today.— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 27, 2025
The note further stated, "I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the http://Zoho.com division.
Vembu, who is regarded as one of the country's most influential tech entrepreneur, played a crucial role in shaping Zoho into a bootstrapped firm with over 80 million users worldwide, further added the MC report.