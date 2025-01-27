            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • sridhar-vembu-steps-down-as-zohos-ceo-assumes-the-role-of-chief-scientist-54685

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

In his new role, Sridhar Vembu will focus research and innovation, especially in artificial intelligence and deep tech.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2025 5:59 PM
Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist
Sridhar Vembu, who is regarded as one of the country's most influential tech entrepreneur, played a crucial role in shaping Zoho into a bootstrapped firm with over 80 million users worldwide, further added the MC report. (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Sridhar Vembu, technology company Zoho Corporation's founder and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position, as reported by Moneycontrol. He will now take up the position of chief scientist, and will concentrate his energy in the areas of artificial intelligence and deep tech.

Taking to X, Vembu wrote, "In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission."

The note further stated, "I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO. Our co-founder Tony Thomas will lead Zoho US. Rajesh Ganesan will lead our ManageEngine division and Mani Vembu will lead the http://Zoho.com division.

Vembu, who is regarded as one of the country's most influential tech entrepreneur, played a crucial role in shaping Zoho into a bootstrapped firm with over 80 million users worldwide, further added the MC report.


Tags
First Published on Jan 27, 2025 5:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Greaves Cotton names Parag Satpute as MD and Group CEO

Greaves Cotton names Parag Satpute as MD and Group CEO

Brand Makers

Paytm Payments Services CEO Nakul Jain resigns

Paytm Payments Services CEO Nakul Jain resigns

Brand Makers

Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok: Donald Trump

Microsoft in talks to acquire TikTok: Donald Trump

Brand Makers

Regional content and personalization were the game-changers: Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu

Regional content and personalization were the game-changers: Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu

Brand Makers

Global AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Global AI leader Daniel Hulme to join Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Spotify's Neha Ahuja on the battle between authentic artistry and AI-generated content

Spotify's Neha Ahuja on the battle between authentic artistry and AI-generated content

Brand Makers

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore