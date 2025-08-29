JioHotstar becomes world’s 2nd-largest streaming platform; Disney’s Bob Iger calls alliance a global force

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Chairman Akash M. Ambani on Friday announced that the company’s over-the-top (OTT) platform, JioHotstar, has become the world’s second-largest streaming service. Speaking at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani said, “With 300 million paying subscribers, JioHotstar is now the world’s second-largest streaming platform – achieved entirely in India. This record shows the immense potential of the Indian market.”

JioHotstar was created through a joint venture between Reliance’s media business and the India operations of global media giant Walt Disney. Commenting on the partnership, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “By bringing together Reliance’s digital reach, execution, and understanding of the Indian consumer, combined with Disney’s rich library of world-class storytelling and beloved IP, and of course, India’s strong passion for cricket, JioHotstar has quickly established itself as a global force in media and entertainment, with nearly 300 million paid subscribers.”

According to Akash Ambani, the launch of the JioHotstar app brought over 600 million users on board within three months, including more than 75 million connected TVs. He also unveiled several new features designed to enhance the viewing experience. These include RIYA, a voice-enabled search assistant to make content discovery effortless; Voice Print, which enables sports and entertainment content in multiple Indian languages; JioLenZ, a tool allowing users to explore multiple viewing options with a single click; and MaxView 3.0, an upgrade that integrates multiple camera angles, language selection, instant highlights, and live scorecards on the same screen.