Maharashtra's 10-hour workday proposal may trigger burnout, hurt productivity, experts warn

The Maharashtra government's latest proposal on 10-hour workdays has exploded like a bombshell, potentially disrupting the work-life balance of employees in private establishments, experts warn. This week, the state's labour department proposed reforms, suggesting an increase in daily work hours and raising overtime limits from 125 to 144 hours in three months.

Experts told Storyboard18 that extending daily working hours in industries that already operate with long shifts may find acceptance on legal grounds without additional overtime expenses. However, in the services sector, where effective productivity peaks at 4–5 hours per day, the move could have severe consequences on employees' health.

Extended work hours, they caution, will only increase the proportion of non-productive hours per day. Non-productive hours refer to the period when employees' cognitive capacity and output diminish.

According to Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital, Maharashtra has a high concentration of white collar employment, with Mumbai and Pune leading the demand for workforce, especially in sectors like BFSI, Consulting, Media , Engineering, and Technology. Considering this, Sharma said the state government should reflect on working hours from the perspective of productivity and outcomes rather than duration.

The burden possibly be heavy in Mumbai, where commute times already stretch working days significantly.

"Employees would be physically present but cognitively exhausted, which would probably result in more time spent on non-productive tasks. Employees may spend 15–16 hours in "work mode" if office hours are extended to 10–12 hours in a city like Mumbai, which is already plagued by high living expenses and lengthy commutes," said Kamal Karanth, Co-founder, Xpheno - a specialist staffing firm.

'Karnataka rejects long-working hours'

The Karnataka government has opposed the Centre's 10-hour per day workdays. The state government has reportedly rejected the proposal on two grounds: the issue falls under the concurrent list, and Karnataka already has provisions for overtime in addition to a 48-hour workweek.

Kuljeet Singh, CFO, GI Group Holding, stated that Maharashtra’s move should be seen in light of both business competitiveness and workforce welfare.

"The bill may provide employers with more flexibility and align with practices seen in some global markets, but Karnataka’s recent rejection of a similar proposal shows how contentious the issue is," Singh pointed out.

'Countries with prolonged working hours'

Several countries promote prolonged working hours policies. According to the data from the International Labour Organization (ILO), Bhutan tops with list with the highest average working hours globally at 54.4 hours per week. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks second with an average of 50.9 hours per week, followed by Lesotho (50.4 hours), Congo (48.6 hours), Qatar (48 hours), Liberia (47.7), and Mauritania (47.6), respectively.

India ranks 13th among the world’s most overworked countries, with an average worker working 46.7 hours each week.

For decades, Japan and South Korea have had similar philosophies regarding long working hours. However, a recent report highlights a shift in Japan's corporate landscape, where the new generation is opting for shorter hours to reduce the deaths caused by overwork.

According to science, working extra hours won’t actually make a difference at work, but it will certainly wreak long-term damage on the body. Several researchers have found that the longer employees work, the higher their levels of stress, depression, and suicidal ideation.

'GenZ workforce may decline'

Experts told Storyboard18 that extending working hours reflects a myopic vision, especially if new-age workforce behaviour is overlooked.

Currently, a large chunk of talent in organizations consists of millennials and Gen Z. The latter, which values flexibility, work-life balance, and meaningful careers much more than the generations, may be unwilling to remain in such workplaces.

"The move leaves little room for personal life and well-being, which may eventually nudge talent to explore opportunities in other cities, even if not immediately", Karanth added, "It could also affect talent attraction and retention in the long run".

Singh agreed, noting that younger talent, in particular, may explore opportunities in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, or Hyderabad, which offer lower living costs and shorter commutes, if the state amends the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017.