Petition flags flaws against IPG Mediabrands India | Reliance, Meta partner for AI | Akash Ambani reveals 'Jio Frames'

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

‘IPG Mediabrands India’ not a legal entity, petition flags flaws in CCI probe

An official document linked to alleged media cartelization probe has revealed a significant discrepancy in the way India’s competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has legally identified media agencies. The records repeatedly refer to the agency as “IPG Mediabrands India”, whereas the correct legal entity is Mediabrands India Private Limited.

This error is not just clerical but has had material implications. The misnaming highlights what insiders describe as a “pattern of ambiguity” in CCI’s investigation, which has led to unavoidable confusion among the companies under scrutiny.

The peition filed by TLG India Private Limited against CCI in Delhi High Court also highlights, "Based on the limited availability of documents with the Petitioner and to the best of our knowledge we understand that “IPG Media Brands India” also does not refer to any specific legal entity registered in India."

Reliance, Meta partner for enterprise AI solutions for India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced a joint venture with Meta to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in India, calling the partnership a “game changer” at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

RIL and Meta have committed an initial investment of about Rs 855 crore ($100 million), with Reliance holding a 70% majority stake and Meta the remaining 30%. The transaction is expected to close by the end of FY26.

The partnership will combine Meta’s open-source Llama models with Reliance’s digital backbone to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions for Indian businesses.

RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani unveils ‘Jio Frames’ smart glasses with AI assistant, HD camera

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday unveiled Jio Frames, an AI-powered wearable platform, at the company’s annual general meeting.

“Jio Frames is an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem, made for India,” Ambani said.

The smart glasses will support multiple Indian languages through Jio’s multilingual AI voice assistant. Equipped with a camera, the device can capture HD photos, record videos, or go live, with all data instantly stored in Jio AI Cloud, the company’s cloud storage platform.

JioHotstar becomes world’s 2nd-largest streaming platform; Disney’s Bob Iger calls alliance a global force

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Chairman Akash M. Ambani on Friday announced that the company’s over-the-top (OTT) platform, JioHotstar, has become the world’s second-largest streaming service. Speaking at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani said, “With 300 million paying subscribers, JioHotstar is now the world’s second-largest streaming platform – achieved entirely in India. This record shows the immense potential of the Indian market.”

Reliance to build giga complex 4x Tesla’s factory, says Anant Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday unveiled ambitious plans in its “new energy” business, with Executive Director Anant Ambani announcing the construction of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which he said will be four times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory.

Speaking at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting, the youngest Ambani scion said: “We are building the world’s most integrated new energy ecosystem – from sand to electrons to green molecules – at a scale unmatched anywhere in the world.”

In his first-ever AGM address, Anant Ambani said that the Complex will span across 44 million square feet of building area, housing 1 lakh kms of cable, enough to reach the Moon and back.