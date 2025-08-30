Amazon elevates Anuradha Aggarwal to Director

Anuradha Aggarwal, who led Amazon as director, user growth, and was the chief marketing officer for Amazon Pay has been elevated to the position of director.

In a note, she shared, "Excited to share that I have taken on a new charter to lead Marketing and Growth for Amazon India. The recent years at Amazon Pay have been an incredible journey of learning and growth. As I step into this new role, I look forward to building on that foundation, working with talented colleagues across Amazon worldwide, and continuing to focus on customer-centered growth."

Aggarwal began her career as an area sales manager at Hindustan Unilever and was then elevated to senior brand manager - innovation. Then, she was further elevated to lead Unilever as category marketing manager - hair care. At Vodafone, she held the position of senior vice president - brand communications, insights and online.

As the former marketing director - biscuits for the APAC region at Mondelez International, Aggarwal was responsible for driving the growth of the biscuits portfolio including global brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Belvita and leading Innovation strategy, new product development and global brand deployment in China, India, Australia, South and South East Asia.