RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani unveils RIYA and Voice Print showcasing future of immersive storytelling

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani on Friday presented the future of JioStar, unveiling a suite of AI-driven features designed to redefine digital entertainment in India.
Speaking at the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani introduced RIYA, a voice-enabled search assistant, and Voice Print, a technology that enables hyper-personalised, multilingual content experiences.
Also Read: JioHotstar becomes world’s 2nd-largest streaming platform; Disney’s Bob Iger calls alliance a global force
Introducing RIYA, Ambani said the assistant is designed to make content discovery seamless. "RIYA is built for the way you think and speak. Whether it is key moments from your favourite shows, highlight reels of your favourite players, or a deep-dive match analysis, RIYA understands you. Just say what you want, across years, seasons, and episodes, and RIYA will curate it for you."
Another innovation, Voice Print, takes immersion a step further by allowing viewers to experience sports and entertainment in their preferred Indian language, without losing the authenticity of the original performance.
Also Read: RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani unveils ‘Jio Frames’ smart glasses with AI assistant, HD camera
Powered by AI voice cloning and lip-sync technology, Ambani explained, "Your favourite stars will not just get dubbed - they will speak in your language, in their own voice, with perfect lip-sync on screen."
Expanding horizons with JioLenz
Ambani also introduced JioLenz, a feature that enhances how users engage with content. "With JioLenZ, you can explore multiple viewing options that adapt to your personal preferences in a single click. It is your content, on your screen, exactly the way you want to see it," he said.