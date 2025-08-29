Reliance to build giga complex 4x Tesla’s factory, says Anant Ambani

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday unveiled ambitious plans in its “new energy” business, with Executive Director Anant Ambani announcing the construction of the Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, which he said will be four times the size of Tesla’s Gigafactory.
Speaking at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting, the youngest Ambani scion said: “We are building the world’s most integrated new energy ecosystem – from sand to electrons to green molecules – at a scale unmatched anywhere in the world.”
In his first-ever AGM address, Anant Ambani said that the Complex will span across 44 million square feet of building area, housing 1 lakh kms of cable, enough to reach the Moon and back.
RIL has already produced its first 200 MW of HJT solar modules, which promise 10% higher energy yield. The plant will eventually scale up to 20 GWp capacity, making it the world’s largest and most integrated single-site solar facility, he added.
The company also plans to commission a battery giga factory in 2026, with capacity expanding from 40 GWh to 100 GWh annually. Separately, an electrolyser giga factory will be launched next year, scaling up to 3 GW to enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production.
In addition, Reliance is developing one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects in Kutch, Gujarat, spread over 5,50,000 acres. The project is expected to meet 10% of India’s electricity demand within the decade.