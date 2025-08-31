Kia India's Shakti Upadhyay steps down

Shakti Upadhyay, who led Kia India as senior general manager, and head of marketing and public relations has stepped down from his position. During his tenure, Upadhyay launched Kia brand in India through establishment of overall brand marketing vision, strategy and implementation including setting up the core Kia India Marketing & PR team.

In a note, he shared, "From the early days when Kia was just a dream in India, to today, when it inspires millions — this journey became a part of me. Kia was never just work. It was family, it was faith, it was a dream carried together. As I turn the page, I carry gratitude for the bonds, the belief, and the spirit of “Movement that Inspires” that will always live within me. Because what we carry within lasts longer than what we leave behind."

Upadhyay began his career at Enterprise Nexus Communications as an advertising specialist, and then moved to Hyundai Motor India where he was elevated to deputy manager - marketing. From there, Samsung Electronics appointed him as manager - marketing, and then he was promoted to head of marketing communications.