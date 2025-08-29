Reliance, Meta partner for enterprise AI solutions for India

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced a joint venture with Meta to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in India, calling the partnership a “game changer” at the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
RIL and Meta have committed an initial investment of about Rs 855 crore ($100 million), with Reliance holding a 70% majority stake and Meta the remaining 30%. The transaction is expected to close by the end of FY26.
The partnership will combine Meta’s open-source Llama models with Reliance’s digital backbone to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions for Indian businesses.
“Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life—by combining Meta’s widely adopted Llama models with our deep expertise across industries. We will democratize enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organization—from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates—enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage,” Ambani said.
Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also expressed enthusiasm about the joint venture. “Through this partnership, we’re putting Meta’s Llama models into real-world use, and I’m looking forward to expanding Meta’s footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together,” he said.
Separately, Ambani announced the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Intelligence, which will focus on building next-generation AI infrastructure. The company will develop gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres powered by green energy, create solutions for critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture, and foster world-class AI talent.
“Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere—for every Indian,” Ambani said.