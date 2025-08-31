Bollywood to Hollywood: celebrity beauty brands worth the hype

By Saara Dudeja

Beauty brands owned by celebrities are everywhere right now, and they’re not just about selling makeup or skincare rather they’re about personality, style, and stories. From Bollywood stars to global icons, these brands reflect their own vibe and what they truly believe in. Some focus on inclusivity, others on clean ingredients, and some on pure glam. The commonality here is that they all make us feel beautiful about ourselves. Here’s a mix of Bollywood and international celebrity beauty brands that everyone is going gaga over.

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty – Makeup with care

Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty in 2019 to give Indian women makeup that feels good on the skin and suits every skin tone. The brand is known for its “Makeup that Kare” message, meaning it not only looks good but also has non-toxic ingredients. The shades have been made keeping Indian skin in mind, and are at a cost friendly rate. The starting range is Rs 999 to Rs 1300 depending on the product.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty – Makeup that feels real

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty was launched in 2020 and became an instant hit because it focuses on embracing one’s natural self. The products are lightweight and come in shades for all skin tones. Rare Beauty is also big on mental health awareness, donating a part of its profits to support it. The brand is available via Sephora with prices starting around Rs 1,500 for minis like mascara, and going up to about Rs 3,900 for tinted moisturizers and foundations. Lipsticks, blushes, and highlighters generally fall between Rs 2,000–Rs 2,800.

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E – Skincare with a calm touch

82°E by Deepika Padukone, launched in 2022 is all about products which are clean, vegan, and made with ingredients inspired by both science and nature. The prices go up to about Rs 1,800 for its Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops and Ashwagandha Bounce moisturizer is for Rs 2,700. While praised for blending Indian botanicals with modern science, the brand faced backlash for being “overpriced” and “basic.” Many users complained about the oily texture of the sunscreen, heavy fragrance, and limited range, calling it a celebrity vanity project. Critics felt similar or better skincare options exist in India at lower prices, making 82°E a tough sell for the mass market.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty – Shades for Everyone

Rihanna shook the beauty industry when she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with a foundation range of 40 shades (now 50+). The brand is known for its skin-perfecting foundations, creamy glosses, and highlighters that work for every undertone. Prices reflect its prestige positioning, for instance, Lip Luminizer costs around Rs 2,700, while the highlighter costs about Rs 5,200. Foundation minis and primers range between Rs 1,800–Rs 2,000, with full-face products like primers, blushes, and powders extending up to Rs 4,000. Critics in India have called the brand “overpriced” compared to more affordable local alternatives like Kay Beauty, and “overrated”.

Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly – Hair Care that Cares

Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra, launched in 2021 is a hair care brand that focuses on clean, sustainable, and affordable products. The shampoos, conditioners, and masks are packaged in bottles made from recycled plastic. It has become popular not only for its results but also for making eco-friendly choices. The range is surprisingly affordable for a celebrity brand, most shampoos, conditioners, and masks are priced at Rs 750–Rs 1,000. While many praise it for clean formulations and value for money, some users feel the products are “basic” and not as nourishing for very dry or frizzy hair, with certain variants receiving mixed reviews on fragrance and results.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode – Glazed Skin Goals

Rhode by Hailey Bieber, launched in 2022 focuses on giving skin that “glazed donut” look she’s famous for. The packaging is minimal, and the formulas are fragrance-free. Although Rhode hasn’t launched officially in India, the brand is available via resellers and niche storefronts. Peptide lip tints are typically priced around Rs 1,600, though inflated bumps of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 are common due to import duties and limited availability. Fans on Reddit have reacted to delays particularly around restocks and limited drops, calling some products sticky or overpriced, and expressing frustration with its poor packaging.

Huda Kattan’s Huda Beauty – Bold and Glamorous

Huda Beauty started in 2013 as a beauty blog and Instagram page. Known for its eyeshadow palettes, fake lashes, and high-coverage foundations. The brand has fans all over the globe because of its high pigment and long-lasting formulas. The best part is how Huda Kattan collaborates with every micro and macro influencer and engages with them, this too adds to the hype of the product. In India, standout offerings include the Mini Eyeshadow Palettes, priced around Rs 2,650, with full-size palettes at around Rs 5,375. A user noted that though “huge palettes cost around Rs 5,500,” they remain “pricey for my budget”. Others praised the formula but still hesitated buying it due its “heavy formulation”.

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma – Beauty’s New Baby Step

While Ed-a-Mamma is mainly Alia Bhatt’s sustainable kidswear and maternity clothing brand launched in 2020, she has hinted at exploring beauty in the future. Prices began at around Rs 350 for tees, stretching up to Rs 1,499, with organic t-shirts starting at Rs 799. The brand continued expanding into infant wear from Rs 499 onwards. While praised for ethical production like eco-friendly fabrics, the brand attracted its fair share of criticism. Reddit users described the designs as “meh,” compared some styles to Big Bazaar finds, and complained about its flimsy materials and customer service issues.

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics- The Lip Kit Revolution

Kylie Jenner changed the makeup game with her Lip Kits, launched in 2015, which were sold out within minutes of launch. The brand grew from a few lip products to a full range, including blushes, eyeliners, and eyeshadows. Kylie’s marketing is driven by her massive social media presence, and she often wears the products herself. Prices start at around Rs 1,800 for lip gloss, Rs 2,100 for matte liquid lipsticks, and Rs 3,400 for lip kits, with blushes and highlighters around Rs 2,000. While fans love the packaging and trendy shades, some users feel the products are overpriced compared to similar quality brands.

Jennifer Lopez’s JLo Beauty – Glow Like JLo