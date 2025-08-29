Reliance and Google Cloud join forces to build AI Cloud region in Jamnagar

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate India's growth with artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement was made at Reliance Industries’ 48th Annual General Meeting.
The collaboration will see the establishment of a dedicated, state-of-the-art AI cloud region in Jamnagar, powered by Reliance's green energy initiatives and connected through Jio's high-capacity digital network.
Under the partnership, Reliance will design, build, and power the new cloud facilities, while Google Cloud will bring its advanced AI hypercomputer, generative AI models, and secure, integrated AI stack.
The infrastructure is expected to enable Reliance to modernize its operations, support AI-driven innovation across its businesses, and deliver high-performance AI-first services for enterprises, SMBs, startups, developers, and the public sector.
Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "By bringing Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliance’s infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI. Just as Jio and Google came together to democratize the internet for every Indian, we will now democratize intelligence for every Indian."
Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, emphasized the long-term vision of this new chapter, "Our work together over the last decade has helped bring affordable internet access to millions. And now, we are building on this to help shape the next leap with AI. This is only the beginning, and we look forward to building India’s AI future together."