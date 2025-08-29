RIL AGM 2025: Jio crosses 500 million customers, says Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced that Reliance Jio has crossed the landmark 500 million customer milestone.
The announcement was made during RIL's 48th annual general meeting (AGM).
"Today, I am proud to share with you that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers. The 500-million milestone is a symbol of your unwavering trust and support. I offer my heartfelt gratitude to each and everyone of you," Ambani told shareholders.
Reflecting on Jio's journey, Ambani said, "I have heard people say: 'Jio changed my life', and 'I love Jio'. But I say from my heart: 'Actually, each and every Indian built Jio by simply making it a part of their lives."