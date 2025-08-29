Chris Turner to take helm as Yum! Brands CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Yum! Brands has announced the promotion of Chris Turner to Chief Executive Officer from October 1, 2025. Turner will also join the company’s Board of Directors on the same date.
Turner succeeds David Gibbs, who is retiring after a 36-year tenure, though he will remain as an executive advisor through 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.
Turner has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2019 and took on the additional role of Chief Franchise Officer in 2024. He has overseen finance, corporate strategy, supply chain and franchise operations.
Under Gibbs, Yum! expanded digital ordering platforms, strengthened value menus, and accelerated global footprint expansion. Turner is expected to build on this momentum, with a continued focus on digital innovation, franchise optimization, and international market growth.
Operating brands such as KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger across more than 150 countries, Yum! is at a pivotal stage as consumer spending patterns evolve and the restaurant industry becomes increasingly competitive.
