Nishant Pitti named Chairman & MD of EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s online travel-tech platforms, announced that its founder Nishant Pitti has taken on the role of chairman cum managing director, following approval at the company’s board meeting, subject to shareholder’s approval.
In his expanded role as chairman cum managing director, he will continue guiding the company’s longterm vision, with a sharper focus on innovation, expansion, and stakeholder value creation.
In his remarks, Pitti said, “EaseMyTrip has always been very close to my heart. As Founder, I have seen this company grow with the trust of our customers, partners, and team members. Stepping into the role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of.”
Pitti emphasized that EaseMyTrip is now expanding beyond travel, evolving into a diversified ecosystem of businesses and services built on its strong customer base and brand equity.
