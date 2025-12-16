Hannah Wong to exit OpenAI as Chief Communications Officer in January

Hannah Wong, OpenAI’s chief communications officer, will step down from her role in January, concluding a five-year tenure that coincided with the company’s transformation from a niche research organisation into a globally recognised AI leader.

The decision was communicated internally earlier this week, according to Wired. Wong joined OpenAI in 2021, at a time when the organisation operated largely outside the public spotlight. Over the years, she became a central figure in defining how OpenAI communicated its mission, products and values as interest in artificial intelligence surged worldwide.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and CEO of Applications Fidji Simo credited Wong with shaping the company’s external narrative during moments of rapid growth and intense scrutiny. In a joint statement, they highlighted her ability to translate complex technical ideas into accessible messaging, while maintaining a thoughtful and human tone. They also acknowledged her leadership during some of the organisation’s most challenging periods.

One such period came in 2023, when OpenAI experienced a brief but highly public leadership crisis involving Altman’s temporary removal and return as CEO—an episode employees now refer to internally as “the blip.” Wong played a key role in managing communications during that time, as global attention focused sharply on the company’s governance and direction.

Wong formally assumed the title of chief communications officer in August 2024. In that role, she expanded the communications function to support OpenAI’s growing portfolio of products and its increasing engagement with policymakers, partners and the public.

In a draft LinkedIn post shared with Wired, Wong confirmed that Lindsey Held, OpenAI’s vice president of communications, will oversee the communications team on an interim basis. The process to appoint a new chief communications officer will be led by OpenAI’s chief marketing officer, Kate Rouch.

Reflecting on her time at the company, Wong described the past five years as both demanding and defining. She said she was grateful for the opportunity to help introduce products such as ChatGPT to a global audience and to highlight the people working toward the development of artificial general intelligence.

Wong also noted that she plans to prioritise time with her family while considering her next professional move.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 12:07 PM