Havells' Parag Bhatnagar on blending aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of Ram Mandir

The multinational electrical equipment brand Havells took charge of the lightning design for the Ram Mandir. Havells has designed the lights for the Garbh Griha, incorporated in-ground luminaires to illuminate architectural elements, and developed custom step lights for the temple’s marble steps.

The Shri Ram Mandir lighting project proved to be challenging, given the intricacies of the temple’s architecture and the requirement for tailor-made lighting solutions. Parag Bhatnagar, President of Havells India shares how Havells integrated aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of the Ram Mandir.

Edited excerpts

What inspired Havells to take on the responsibility of illuminating Shri Ram Mandir, and how does this project align with the company's values?

Havells intends to persist in exploring new frontiers of innovation and cultural legacy in upcoming initiatives, utilizing its commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art technology. The success of the Shri Ram Mandir lighting project serves as a milestone, and the company remains committed to furthering its role in projects that enrich cultural tapestries.

From an industry perspective, this project is very challenging in terms of designing products and customizing them for the lighting requirement of the premises. All these pillars, walls and ceilings have so many carvings. All surfaces are uneven and there is hardly any place to mount the pictures on the wall or ceiling. We had to really use a very minimalistic design where the size of the picture has to be small but the optics has to be so that the granular and the work of art get enhanced and there should not be any visual hindrance because of the walls of the picture.

Secondly, this is an emotional event for the entire country. So, many people’s beliefs and emotions are attached to Ram Mandir; hence for that purpose, it is very important for Havells to push the boundaries of innovation while respecting the cultural heritage of Ram Mandir.

As far as Havells' values go, we want to deliver top quality products and we feel passionate about creating products and solutions that bring a positive change in the life of people. So, all the products which we have used are of top quality. Also, the architects, lightning design team and all the stakeholders who are involved in the project have contributed to magnifying the beauty of this project.

Can you shed light on the customized lighting solutions designed for the Garbh Griha and other architectural elements, and how they contribute to the overall spiritual ambience?

Garb Griha is the place where Shri Ram’s idol is and there are surrounded walls where there is permit of carvings in the wall so that the entire ambience will support the look and feel and divinity of the environment.

Havells has designed a customized 24 carat gold plated flood light which has an adjustable tilt and there is a beam angle which can ensure that adequate light will fall on Shri Ram's idol and it will enhance the glory and ensure illumination is there.

There are also curved and linear luminaires which are also installed around so that the beauty of the carvings in the walls will also be enhanced. There are also pillars and ceilings where the lighting is customized in a way where the colour of the light matches with the colour of the stone, and there is not only no hindrance in the carvings and grandeur of the temple; it also enhances the work of art.

How does Havells plan to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and cultural heritage in future projects, building on the success of the Shri Ram Mandir lighting project?

Havells has a history of involvement in projects of grandeur similar to the Shri Ram Mandir. Havells has been instrumental in illuminating landmarks, including the Purana Qila in Delhi. Collaborating with NBCC (India) Limited, the company has contributed to the beautification of this historical fort. Additionally, Havells has left its mark on projects like restoration of Humayun’s Tomb and has been actively involved in providing lighting solutions for various historical monuments, memorials, and public transport hubs. The commitment extends further through the professional luminaires range, where Havells aims to enhance architectural space.

In what ways do Havells anticipate the lighting solutions to impact the overall experience of devotees and visitors to Shri Ram Mandir?

The lighting which we have done for the pillars are inground lights. When devotees are walking, they might be walking over the lights. Considering this, the lights are designed in such a way that they do not hinder the viewing experience of devotees in the Ram Mandir.