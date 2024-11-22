HeroMoto’s marketing push | TN to regulate RMG industry | CMOs from adland

ADVERTISEMENT
Hero MotoCorp plans to invest heavily in marketing and create 'power brands' Hero MotoCorp will be focusing on marketing investment to create 'power brands'. "Now is the time to ramp up brand building, brand awareness and communication around these brands," said CEO Niranjan Gupta. Read more
No further consultations: TN online gaming authority set to enforce strict rules for RMG industry
Storyboard18 was the first to report that N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, had hinted at regulating certain games, citing concerns over the growing addiction to online gaming among children and its harmful effects. Read moreFrom adland to CMO chair: CXOs at companies excel after successful stints in advertising Storyboard18 tracks the professional trajectory of some of the leading CXOs, who have honed their skills in advertising before making a successful switch to branding. Read more
EssenceMediacom’s Sonali Malaviya quits the WPP-owned media agency Sonali Malaviya had stints across Roy Morgan Research, PHD, MindShare, Twitter, Colorbar etc. Read more
CBFC unveils updated film certification system; introduces five new categories - U, UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+, A The new system is designed to help parents make more informed decisions about what content is suitable for their children, considering factors like violence, intimacy, horror, or mature themes. Read more
