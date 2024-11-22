            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • heromotos-marketing-push-tn-to-regulate-rmg-industry-cmos-from-adland-48299

      HeroMoto’s marketing push | TN to regulate RMG industry | CMOs from adland

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 22, 2024 5:16 PM
      HeroMoto’s marketing push | TN to regulate RMG industry | CMOs from adland
      Hero MotoCorp will be focusing on marketing investment to create 'power brands'.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Hero MotoCorp plans to invest heavily in marketing and create 'power brands' Hero MotoCorp will be focusing on marketing investment to create 'power brands'. "Now is the time to ramp up brand building, brand awareness and communication around these brands," said CEO Niranjan Gupta. Read more

       

      No further consultations: TN online gaming authority set to enforce strict rules for RMG industry

      Storyboard18 was the first to report that N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, had hinted at regulating certain games, citing concerns over the growing addiction to online gaming among children and its harmful effects. Read more

      From adland to CMO chair: CXOs at companies excel after successful stints in advertising Storyboard18 tracks the professional trajectory of some of the leading CXOs, who have honed their skills in advertising before making a successful switch to branding. Read more

      EssenceMediacom’s Sonali Malaviya quits the WPP-owned media agency Sonali Malaviya had stints across Roy Morgan Research, PHD, MindShare, Twitter, Colorbar etc. Read more

      CBFC unveils updated film certification system; introduces five new categories - U, UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+, A The new system is designed to help parents make more informed decisions about what content is suitable for their children, considering factors like violence, intimacy, horror, or mature themes. Read more

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
        First Published on Nov 22, 2024 5:16 PM

        More from Storyboard18

        Brand Makers

        Harsha Vardhan Agarwal takes over as FICCI President for 2024-2025

        Harsha Vardhan Agarwal takes over as FICCI President for 2024-2025

        Brand Makers

        Flipkart appoints Dan Bartlett as Board Member

        Flipkart appoints Dan Bartlett as Board Member

        Brand Makers

        EssenceMediacom’s Sonali Malaviya quits the WPP-owned media agency

        EssenceMediacom’s Sonali Malaviya quits the WPP-owned media agency

        Brand Makers

        Google's troubles: Tech giant must sell Chrome to end monopoly in search market, says US justice dept

        Google's troubles: Tech giant must sell Chrome to end monopoly in search market, says US justice dept

        Brand Makers

        Next-gen entrepreneurs are leading the charge for sustainability, says Sanjeev Bikhchandani

        Next-gen entrepreneurs are leading the charge for sustainability, says Sanjeev Bikhchandani

        Brand Makers

        From adland to CMO chair: CXOs at companies excel after successful stints in advertising

        From adland to CMO chair: CXOs at companies excel after successful stints in advertising

        Brand Makers

        Bestseller India's CEO Vineet Gautam to step down

        Bestseller India's CEO Vineet Gautam to step down