HeroMoto’s marketing push | TN to regulate RMG industry | CMOs from adland

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Hero MotoCorp plans to invest heavily in marketing and create 'power brands' Hero MotoCorp will be focusing on marketing investment to create 'power brands'. "Now is the time to ramp up brand building, brand awareness and communication around these brands," said CEO Niranjan Gupta. Read more

No further consultations: TN online gaming authority set to enforce strict rules for RMG industry

Storyboard18 was the first to report that N. Muruganandam, Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, had hinted at regulating certain games, citing concerns over the growing addiction to online gaming among children and its harmful effects. Read more

Storyboard18 tracks the professional trajectory of some of the leading CXOs, who have honed their skills in advertising before making a successful switch to branding. Read more