CBFC unveils updated film certification system; introduces five new categories - U, UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+, A

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has introduced an updated film certification system aimed at aligning with evolving societal values and promoting age-appropriate viewing. The new system introduces five distinct categories, that is 'U', 'UA 7+', 'UA 13+', 'UA 16+', and 'A'.
As per the reports, the updated certification system became effective from October 24, 2024.
According to CBFC, the updated classification films are divided into the following categories as:
The new system is designed to help parents make more informed decisions about what content is suitable for their children, considering factors like violence, intimacy, horror, or mature themes. The 'UA' categories now address the intensity of these elements, with age-specific markers, offering parents a clearer understanding of the content's appropriateness for their children.
While parents are encouraged to review each film's details and consider their child’s temperament before allowing them to watch, the updated guidelines aim to foster transparency and ensure that films are properly classified for modern audiences.
This move by the CBFC underscores the growing importance of age-appropriate viewing experiences for children, while empowering parents to make better choices in today's media landscape.