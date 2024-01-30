HUL's former CEO Sanjiv Mehta joins the board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s former CEO and MD Sanjiv Mehta has joined Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited as a Non Executive Independent Member of their Board of Directors. He attended his first set of Board Meetings followed by attending the Company’s annual ‘Celebration of Excellence’ event.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is an Indian multinational whose affordable medicines reach over 700 million people, said Mehta. "It is a company rooted in science and technology, with strong governance standards, a high focus on sustainability and it lives the pioneering spirit of its founder Dr K Anji Reddy."

He added, "It has a simple but a very profound purpose given in the picture below. I am excited about learning new things and contributing to the company’s growth and development."

Mehta bid goodbye to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) Hindustan Unilever and passed on the CEO and MD baton to Rohit Jawa on June 27, 2023. He had spent three decades with the company.

Mehta said at the time the enjoyable part is he looks forward to his next innings, and of course, the sad part is the goodbyes. He also cheered for his successor Jawa and his team and said he shall wall the business grow under him.