Amardeep Singh to be CEO of IPG Mediabrands India as Shashi Sinha moves into Exec Chairman role

As global advertising powerhouse Omnicom Group eyes a potential acquisition, IPG Mediabrands India has unveiled a sweeping leadership restructuring aimed at ensuring stability and continuity. Shashi Sinha, a longtime figure in the media landscape, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Amardeep Singh, currently the chief executive of Interactive Avenues, IPG’s digital arm, will assume the position of CEO for the broader India operations.

The leadership shake-up comes amid mounting speculation about Sinha’s retirement. However, in a statement to Storyboard18, Sinha dispelled those rumors, saying, “I’m not going anywhere for three years.”

The new dual-leadership structure is expected to remain in place for at least the next three years, as Mediabrands positions itself for sustained growth and a seamless potential transition under Omnicom’s ownership.

Singh brings deep experience in digital media to the role. A co-founder of Interactive Avenues, he has played a pivotal role in the agency’s growth and eventual integration into the IPG Mediabrands network. Under his stewardship, Interactive Avenues has expanded more than thirteenfold in the past decade, emerging as a leader in the digital advertising space.

Prior to launching Interactive Avenues, Singh held senior positions at Mediaturf Worldwide and Rediff.com, and began his career at Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd. He holds a postgraduate degree in marketing and finance from the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies in Pune and a bachelor's degree in electronics from St. Joseph’s College in Bangalore.