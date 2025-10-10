Sanofi Consumer CFO Narahari Naidu resigns to pursue new opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT
Combiflam manufacturer Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Products Limited on Friday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Narahari Naidu, effective end of business hours on October 15, 2025.
In a stock exchange filing, the company stated, “We wish to inform you that Mr. Narahari Naidu, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to explore new opportunities outside the organization.”
Naidu’s exit comes amid a wave of CFO resignations across corporate India in FY2025. According to a Storyboard18 analysis, over 100 CFOs of listed companies have stepped down between April 1 and September 30, 2025.
Some of the high-profile exits during this period include Chintan Thakkar (Info Edge), Yogesh Sirohi (PwC India), Maithilee Mistry (Sanofi Consumer Healthcare), Nilanjan Roy (Infosys), Arnav Jain (Bector Food Specialities), Upma Goel (Piramal Enterprises), and Himanshu Mody (Suzlon Energy), among others.
Experts caution that frequent churn in key managerial positions (KMPs) can sometimes signal deeper structural or governance challenges, including potential financial irregularities that tend to surface later and unsettle investors.
A study by Ishwa Consulting also shows that the average CFO tenure in India has been declining year-on-year since 2020. In high-growth sectors like fintech and technology, average tenure has fallen from 3–4 years to just around 2 years.