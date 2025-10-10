Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network appoints Srivatsava Sunkara as Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Srivatsava Sunkara as the company’s Additional Executive and Managing Director for a period of five years, effective October 10, 2025.
According to a stock exchange filing, Sunkara brings extensive experience in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the development of Large Language Models (LLMs). He has a proven track record in leveraging technology to transform organisational operations, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation.
In addition, the media company announced several other key board appointments. Kiran Kumar Inampudi has been appointed as an Additional Executive (Non-Independent) Director, while Ramavath Suresh, Sharath Kumar Rekhapalli Naga, and Sripal Reddy Molugu have been appointed as Additional Independent (Non-Executive) Directors.
Inampudi is a seasoned technology executive with over 27 years of experience across sectors such as telecom VAS, broadcasting and interactive TV, ISP and data centers, smart card systems, fintech, and space tech.
Ramavath Suresh currently serves as CEO of Harley’s Group. He holds a B.Tech degree from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (Class of 2004).
Sharath Kumar Rekhapalli Naga, a graduate of IIT Kharagpur with a degree in Aerospace Engineering, began his career in financial markets and has worked with ABN AMRO, Barclays Capital, Nomura, and Tower Research Capital India. He is currently Co-founder and CEO of 5-Swans, a trading and consulting firm.
Sripal Reddy Molugu, CEO of ENERGON Group, also holds a B.Tech degree from IIT Kharagpur (Class of 1998).