Hyundai Motor India names Tarun Garg as Managing Director, first Indian to lead as CEO

Hyundai Motor India announced a leadership transition at the top of its management team with Tarun Garg set to take over as MD and CEO of the auto major.
The company’s Board of Directors approved a succession plan for its Managing Director, confirming that Unsoo Kim, the current MD, will return to South Korea to take on a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company, effective December 31, 2025.
Succeeding him will be Tarun Garg, who currently serves as Whole-time Director. Garg is set to assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2026, pending shareholder approval. In the interim, he will serve as MD & CEO designate.
During his tenure, Kim was widely credited for providing strategic guidance and contributing to the company’s growth in the Indian market, the board noted.
The company has filed detailed disclosures regarding the leadership change in compliance with SEBI regulations.
A mechanical engineer and alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Garg began his career in 1994 as a management trainee at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., eventually rising to the position of executive director of marketing by 2019.
He joined Hyundai Motor India in December 2019 as director of sales, marketing, and service, and was elevated to chief operating officer in January 2023. Alongside outgoing Managing Director Unsoo Kim, Garg played a key role in overseeing India’s largest automotive IPO last year.