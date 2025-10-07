Indian Chamber of Commerce appoints Brij Bhushan Agarwal as President

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has appointed Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Shyam Metalics, as its new President. Agarwal previously served as the Chamber’s Senior Vice President.
In his new role, Agarwal aims to strengthen ICC’s position as a platform that drives sustainable industrial growth, technology adoption, and global competitiveness. His priorities include promoting innovation, accelerating renewable energy integration, and supporting businesses in aligning with India’s long-term development and sustainability goals.
“It is a privilege to serve as President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce,” Agarwal said. “We are at a crucial point where Indian industry must not only accelerate economic growth but also embed sustainability and inclusivity as core priorities. My vision is to make ICC a bridge between policymakers, businesses, and communities — helping industries adapt to new technologies, expand globally, and invest in green solutions.”
Agarwal emphasized that under his leadership, ICC will continue to engage with government and industry stakeholders to foster policies that empower businesses while promoting social and environmental responsibility.