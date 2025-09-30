Mike Cavanagh elevated to co-CEO role at Comcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Comcast has appointed Mike Cavanagh as Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Brian Roberts, effective January 2026. Roberts will continue to serve as Chairman and Co-CEO of the media and entertainment giant.
According to CNBC.com, Cavanagh, who currently serves as President, will also join Comcast’s board of directors at that time. He has long been considered the heir apparent to Roberts, having steadily expanded his responsibilities within the company.
Cavanagh joined Comcast as Chief Financial Officer before being elevated to President in 2022. His role broadened further after Jeff Shell stepped down as CEO of NBCUniversal, giving him direct oversight of the company’s TV, film, and theme park businesses, though he was never officially named NBCUniversal CEO. Prior to Comcast, he was Co-CEO of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank.
Comcast’s leadership structure now mirrors similar moves by other media majors. Netflix, for instance, promoted Greg Peters to Co-CEO alongside Ted Sarandos after Reed Hastings stepped back. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to split into two entities—Warner Bros., focused on streaming platforms and studios, and Discovery Global, focused on TV networks. Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO, is tipped to take over as CEO of Discovery Global once the split is complete.