Akhilesh Yadav criticises ‘90-hour workweek’ idea, stresses need for work-life balance

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticised recent comments by corporate leaders promoting excessive work hours, arguing that such advice ignores employees' well-being and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav mocked the idea of young professionals working up to 90 hours a week.
"Are they talking about humans or robots? Because humans have emotions and families," he wrote.
His comments come in response to statements from industry leaders like Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, who suggested that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity. Similarly, L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan claimed that a 90-hour workweek could lead to success. These remarks have sparked intense debate, with many arguing that such expectations overlook mental well-being and personal life.
Yadav also questioned whether long working hours truly drive economic progress. He pointed out that if economic growth only benefits a small group, then whether India becomes a $30 trillion or $100 trillion economy would mean little to the common people.
He argued that real economic justice ensures shared prosperity—something he claimed is not happening under the current BJP government.
"Entertainment refreshes and re-energises people, improving work quality," Yadav said, rejecting the idea that productivity is solely determined by long hours.
He further questioned whether those promoting long workweeks had ever followed such schedules in their own youth. "If they really worked 90 hours a week, why has India’s economy only reached this level?" he asked.
Yadav concluded by stressing that a healthy work-life balance is essential for creativity and productivity. "A mentally healthy work environment allows young people to be truly innovative, which benefits both the country and the world."