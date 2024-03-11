Metro Brands Ltd appoints Roch D’Souza as SVP of Marketing

Metro Brands Limited, a footwear retailer, has announced the appointment of Roch D’Souza as senior vice president of marketing.
With over 22 years of experience in the retail and FMCG sector, in his new role, he will report to Alisha Rafique Malik, president at Metro Brands Ltd, and will actively contribute to driving the company's marketing initiatives. He will spearhead marketing strategies for in-house brands Metro Shoes, Mochi, and Walkway along with UK based brand FitFlop.
Commenting on his appointment, D’Souza said, “With Metro Brands at the forefront, extending its reach into multiple cities and brand domains, we are embarking on an exciting journey. Each brand under MBL's umbrella presents a unique opportunity to engage with our target demographic and cater to diverse market segments. I look forward to enhancing our marketing strategy and fortifying the brand's presence."
Malik said, “At Metro Brands, we are dedicated to nurturing a forward-thinking and innovative workplace environment. Roch's two decades of experience and strong marketing skills are highly valuable. I look forward to his leadership in guiding us towards becoming the foremost contemporary Indian footwear retailer with a strong omnichannel presence nationwide, thereby enhancing our brand portfolio strategically.”
Prior to joining Metro Brands, D'Souza held significant leadership positions at companies like Future Group and Parle. A notable achievement was his instrumental role in expanding Brand Factory from 30 to 105 retail outlets within six years. Moreover, he led the highly successful Free Shopping Weekend campaign, drawing over 20 million customers annually and solidifying its status as one of the largest offline Annual Retail Sales events in the market, thereby contributing to the brand's exponential expansion. Serving as the CEO of Things2Do, Roch further played a key role in expanding the brand's footprint in the Indian market.