Metro Brands Ltd appoints Roch D’Souza as SVP of Marketing

Metro Brands Limited, a footwear retailer, has announced the appointment of Roch D’Souza as senior vice president of marketing.

With over 22 years of experience in the retail and FMCG sector, in his new role, he will report to Alisha Rafique Malik, president at Metro Brands Ltd, and will actively contribute to driving the company's marketing initiatives. He will spearhead marketing strategies for in-house brands Metro Shoes, Mochi, and Walkway along with UK based brand FitFlop.

Commenting on his appointment, D’Souza said, “With Metro Brands at the forefront, extending its reach into multiple cities and brand domains, we are embarking on an exciting journey. Each brand under MBL's umbrella presents a unique opportunity to engage with our target demographic and cater to diverse market segments. I look forward to enhancing our marketing strategy and fortifying the brand's presence."

Malik said, “At Metro Brands, we are dedicated to nurturing a forward-thinking and innovative workplace environment. Roch's two decades of experience and strong marketing skills are highly valuable. I look forward to his leadership in guiding us towards becoming the foremost contemporary Indian footwear retailer with a strong omnichannel presence nationwide, thereby enhancing our brand portfolio strategically.”