Elon Musk urges Netflix boycott over ‘woke agenda’ in children’s programming

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has urged his 227 million followers on X to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of promoting a “woke agenda” in children’s programming.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief began the campaign on 30 September, responding “This is not ok” to a video clip shared by the right-wing account Libs of TikTok. The clip, from Netflix’s animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park, shows the protagonist identifying as transgender. The account criticised the show for “pushing pro-transgender” content to young viewers, noting its TV-Y7 rating, which indicates suitability for children aged seven and above.
On 1 October, Musk escalated his criticism, writing, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” He added that he had cancelled his own subscription and encouraged others to follow suit.
In the three days since, Musk has posted or reposted at least 26 attacks on the streaming service, targeting both its content and its business practices. He has amplified claims of “pro-trans themes” in other Netflix shows aimed at younger audiences, including CoComelon and The Baby-Sitters Club. He has also shared allegations of “anti-white hiring bias” at the company and criticised its executives’ donations to the Democratic Party.
Although Dead End: Paranormal Park was cancelled after two seasons and is no longer being promoted by Netflix, Musk has continued to spotlight it as part of his broader criticism of the platform’s children’s catalogue. His posts have gone viral, with many users sharing screenshots of cancelled subscriptions.
Netflix has yet to issue a response to Musk’s campaign.
The controversy comes just as Musk, whose net worth has surged to nearly $500 billion, was declared the wealthiest individual in history following a sharp rise in Tesla’s share price and growing valuations of his other ventures.