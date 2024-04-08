comScore            

      Infectious Advertising ropes in Prashanth Kumar as chief digital officer

      Prashanth Kumar has nearly 25 years of experience leading brands across a multitude of sectors including automotive, beverage, BFSI, construction, entertainment, FMCG, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, travel, tourism, governmental, and PSUs.

      
      Prashanth Kumar has worked in India, South East Asia, China, the UK, and the GCC with agencies like Dentsu Aegis, Publicis, WPP, and Interpublic.

      Infectious Advertising has appointed Prashanth Kumar as chief digital officer. Kumar has worked in India, South East Asia, China, the UK, and the GCC with agencies like Dentsu Aegis, Publicis, WPP, and Interpublic.

      Kumar has nearly 25 years of experience leading brands across a multitude of sectors including automotive, beverage, BFSI, construction, entertainment, FMCG, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, travel, tourism, governmental, and PSUs. From crafting integrated strategies as a digital strategist to spearheading the client services function, he has consistently championed the digital medium, serving as a digital evangelist for both brands and agencies alike.

      Speaking about his move to Infectious Advertising, Kumar had this to say, ‘In India's digital landscape, few agencies grasp both brand essence and effective content creation for long-term brand growth. Infectious embodies this rare fusion, and I'm thrilled to align with their vision.’

      Commenting on the appointment, Nisha Singhania, chief executive officer & managing partner of Infectious Advertising added, ‘Prashanth is a rare combination of digital, strategy and business. His vast experience across geographies and categories will enable him to add immense value to our varied clients. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to working together.’


