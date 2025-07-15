            
IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

Globally, IPG Mediabrands clocked billings of ₹2.93 lakh crore (approx. $35.1 billion), marking its presence as a strong contender in the global media landscape

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 6:13 PM
The performance cements its position as the second-largest media agency group in the country, trailing only WPP Media.

IPG Mediabrands has recorded a staggering ₹16,700 crore in total billings for the Indian market in 2024, according to COMvergence’s latest Billings and Market Share report. The performance cements its position as the second-largest media agency group in the country, trailing only WPP Media.

The study, which tracked 41 agency groups across 64 markets, revealed that WPP Media led the Indian market with billings of ₹55,110 crore, followed by IPG Mediabrands and Publicis Media, which reported ₹14,000 crore in billings.

Digital spending continues to dominate the Indian advertising landscape. Of the overall media spend tracked across major agencies, digital accounted for ₹56,800 crore, representing an average share of 52%. This further highlights the ongoing shift toward digital-first strategies among brands operating in the country.

Globally, IPG Mediabrands clocked billings of ₹2.93 lakh crore (approx. $35.1 billion), marking its presence as a strong contender in the global media landscape, while Publicis posted worldwide billings of ₹4.56 lakh crore (approx. $54.7 billion).

The Indian advertising industry remains one of the fastest-growing in the world, with multinational agency groups ramping up investments to tap into the market's digital boom and expanding consumer base.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 6:13 PM

