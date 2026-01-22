Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin plans TeraWave satellite internet network to rival Elon Musk's Starlink

The move places Blue Origin in direct competition with Starlink, which currently dominates the satellite internet market.

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is preparing to enter the satellite internet market, positioning itself as a new competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its Starlink service, as the company announced plans for a communications network named TeraWave.

Blue Origin stated that it plans to begin deploying the TeraWave satellite constellation in the fourth quarter of 2027. The network will comprise 5,408 satellites operating across low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit, with altitudes ranging from roughly 100 miles to about 21,000 miles above the Earth, the company said.

Unlike Starlink, which primarily targets residential users, Blue Origin said TeraWave will focus on enterprise customers, data centres and government agencies. The company informed that the network is intended for regions where laying fibre infrastructure is difficult, costly or time-consuming, including remote areas as well as rural and suburban locations with limited access to reliable high-speed internet.

Blue Origin stated that TeraWave is designed to deliver speeds of up to 6 terabits per second, with symmetrical upload and download capabilities. The company added that the system aims to offer higher reliability and scale more quickly as demand increases, while working alongside existing fibre networks rather than replacing them, to address connectivity gaps where traditional infrastructure falls short.

The move places Blue Origin in direct competition with Starlink, which currently dominates the satellite internet market. Starlink has more than 9,000 satellites in orbit and serves approximately nine million users globally, according to company disclosures, with rapid expansion driving its prominence in regions with limited broadband access.

The announcement comes as Amazon continues to build its own satellite internet system following the rebranding of Project Kuiper as Leo last year. Since April 2025, Amazon has launched 180 satellites with the support of partners including United Launch Alliance and SpaceX, and reports have indicated that some future launches are expected to use Blue Origin’s launch vehicles.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 3:36 PM