IndiGo turns profitable in Q3 FY26 after Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2 despite operational disruptions

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, reported a sharp decline in profit for the third quarter of FY26, as the airline grappled with severe operational disruptions during the October–December period.

IndiGo’s consolidated profit fell 77.5% year-on-year to Rs 549 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,448 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. However, the airline returned to profitability on a sequential basis, after posting a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in Q2 FY26.

Despite the disruption in flight schedules, IndiGo’s revenue from operations remained resilient, rising 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 22,110 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenditure increased 9.6% year-on-year to Rs 22,432 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 20,465 crore a year earlier. Aircraft fuel expenses were the largest cost component at Rs 6,944 crore, followed by supplementary rentals and aircraft repair and maintenance costs of Rs 3,385 crore. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 2,102 crore, while airport fees and charges amounted to Rs 1,718 crore.

Commenting on the performance, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by fleet expansion and a growing domestic and international network. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to reliability, operational excellence and enhanced customer experience,” he said.

IndiGo ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position, with cash balances of Rs 51,606 crore as of December 31, 2025. This included Rs 36,944 crore of free cash and Rs 14,662 crore of restricted cash.

As of December 31, 2025, IndiGo operated a fleet of 440 aircraft, comprising 27 A320 CEOs, 180 A320 NEOs, 171 A321 NEOs, one A321XLR, 46 ATRs, three A321 freighters, two B777s, five B737s and five B787s under damp lease arrangements. The airline added a net 23 passenger aircraft during the quarter.

Operationally, IndiGo operated at a peak of 2,344 daily flights during the quarter, including non-scheduled services, and provided scheduled services to 96 domestic and 44 international destinations.

