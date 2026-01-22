Indian-origin influencer Priya Patel faces backlash over call to scrap H-1B visas

Indian-origin influencer Priya Patel is facing widespread backlash online after calling for the complete elimination of the H-1B visa programme in a video shared on X, where she argued that the system has been misused for years and is beyond reform.

Patel stated that the H-1B visa programme should be shut down entirely, alleging that it is riddled with fraud and abuse. She said the system has been exploited for a long time and claimed that its problems run too deep to be fixed.

Expanding on her criticism, Patel alleged that several companies sponsoring H-1B workers operate as shell entities with fake offices and fabricated job listings. She claimed that such firms receive taxpayer money while failing to contribute meaningfully to the US economy, and further stated that these companies do not hire Americans but instead circulate foreign workers through questionable arrangements.

The fraud and abuse run too deep and this specific program is too far gone.



Time to get rid of H1-B Visas.



And don’t worry, you can still import your actual geniuses with the O-1 visa, if need be. pic.twitter.com/fKohdtdIe1 — Priya Patel (@priyaee_) January 20, 2026

Patel also alleged that employers often misclassify workers as highly skilled even when such roles do not genuinely exist. She said workers are underpaid or placed on unpaid bench status, and claimed that funds are siphoned off through fraudulent schemes involving foreign nationals entering the country with the intent to exploit the system.

Doubling down on her stance, Patel stated that the H-1B visa programme is too far gone to be salvaged. However, she added that companies should still be allowed to bring in exceptional talent through alternative routes such as the O-1 visa category.

Patel’s comments have drawn renewed attention to her broader views on immigration and culture. Earlier this year, she went viral after arguing that not all cultures are equal, stating that while individuals may be equal under the law and before God, cultures should be judged based on how well they align with American values.

She has also previously claimed that even legal immigration can be harmful if immigrants fail to assimilate, stating that large-scale immigration enables the formation of insular communities that do not integrate into American society and gradually alter cities.

Her remarks on H-1B visas triggered strong reactions online, including criticism from users who questioned her own immigration background and accused her of targeting people from her own community. Others alleged that her statements were an attempt to appeal to anti-immigration groups, while pointing out that such groups would remain hostile towards her regardless. Several users also highlighted that a significant number of Indian immigrants arrive in the US through the H-1B visa route, making her comments particularly contentious.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 3:54 PM