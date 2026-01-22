Radico Khaitan Q3 profit rises to Rs 155 crore; Revenue at Rs 1,547 crore

Radico Khaitan's revenue from operations rose 19.5% to Rs 1,546.7 crore in the December quarter.

Radico Khaitan Ltd on Thursday reported a sharp rise in profit and revenue for the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong demand, premiumisation and operating leverage during the festive season.

The manufacturer of Rampur single malt whiskey, aisalmer Indian Craft Gin and other liquor brands posted a consolidated profit of Rs 155 crore in Q3 FY26, up 61.6% year-on-year from Rs 96 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 19.5% to Rs 1,546.7 crore in the December quarter, compared with Rs 1,294.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 44.9% year-on-year to Rs 265.4 crore, with margins expanding on the back of a premium-led portfolio, a stable raw material environment and improved operating leverage.

Commenting on the results, Dr Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, said the Indian spirits industry continues to see strong momentum, driven by steady demand and an accelerating shift towards premiumisation, particularly during the festive quarter.

“Q3 FY26 marked a remarkable step-up in Radico Khaitan’s performance, translating favourable consumer trends into the best-ever quarterly results across all key parameters. Driven by a premium-led portfolio, stable raw material costs and enhanced operating leverage, we delivered meaningful margin expansion and stronger return ratios,” he said.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, said the company’s premium and luxury launches are gaining traction. “Rampur 1943 Virasat Indian Single Malt marks a defining milestone in our journey of creating world-class luxury Indian spirits,” he said.

The company also said it is accelerating its presence in the on-trade channel, where premium consumption and brand advocacy among trade partners and influencers are helping deepen consumer engagement and build long-term brand equity.

Total expenditure during the quarter rose 14.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,333.2 crore, compared with Rs 1,165.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Selling and distribution expenses stood at Rs 175.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published on Jan 22, 2026 3:39 PM