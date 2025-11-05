Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for failing law tests, says AI ‘made me fail’

ADVERTISEMENT
Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has blamed ChatGPT for her study struggles, claiming the artificial intelligence chatbot gave her incorrect answers and caused her to fail several tests while preparing for her law degree.
In a new video for Vanity Fair’s popular YouTube series — where celebrities answer questions while connected to a lie detector test — Kardashian revealed that her interactions with the AI tool have been more frustrating than helpful.
During the interview, singer and actor Teyana Taylor asked whether Kardashian considered artificial intelligence a “friend.” The reality TV star quickly replied, “No. I use it for legal advice,” before admitting that her faith in the chatbot had backfired, saying 'they’re always wrong'. She revealed that it has made her fail tests all the time. And then she would get mad and yell at it, like, ‘You made me fail — why did you do this?’
Kardashian went on to describe how she sometimes ends up arguing with the chatbot as though it were a person. Referring to ChatGPT as “she,” Kardashian added, that the tool talks back to her and say, ‘This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answer all along.’
Her remarks offered a humorous glimpse into the pitfalls of relying on AI tools for complex academic study — particularly in fields like law, where accuracy is crucial. Experts have repeatedly cautioned that while generative AI systems like ChatGPT can produce detailed responses, they don’t truly “understand” information and are prone to confident-sounding factual errors.
Kardashian has been pursuing her law degree since 2019 through a non-traditional apprenticeship route in California. She passed the state’s “baby bar” exam in 2021 and reportedly completed her degree earlier this year, according to Entertainment Weekly. She sat for the California bar exam in July and is currently awaiting her results.
Her latest comments underline both the growing dependence on AI in everyday learning and the challenges that come with it — even for someone with Kardashian’s drive and resources.