Google’s Nano Banana AI may soon let users edit photos directly within Messages app

Google is reportedly preparing to integrate its advanced AI image editor, Nano Banana, into Google Messages through a new feature called Remix. The update, spotted in the 20251031 beta version of the app by Android Authority, will allow users to create and edit AI-generated images directly within chat conversations.
According to the report, Remix brings Nano Banana’s image-generation capabilities straight into message threads, enabling users to transform shared photos into customised AI visuals using short text prompts.
Once available, the Remix option will appear in two locations — within the media picker and via long-pressing an image in a chat. On first use, a pop-up will inform users that their photos will be sent to Google’s servers for processing. After consenting, users will gain access to preset suggestions and a text field for entering their own prompts.
By tapping the Banana icon, users can initiate the image generation process, producing an AI-edited version of the selected image. Early beta code also indicates that daily usage limits may be applied initially to help manage server demand once the feature launches.
Nano Banana has earned recognition for its highly detailed and realistic AI image generation, capable of retaining facial likeness and visual nuances better than previous editing tools. Its gradual integration into apps such as Google Photos and now Messages points to a wider AI expansion across Google’s ecosystem.
While the company has yet to confirm an official release date, the feature’s inclusion in the public beta suggests a global rollout may be imminent. Once launched, Remix is expected to make image sharing on Messages more creative and interactive, blending conversational AI with real-time photo editing.