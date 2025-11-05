WhatsApp to test usernames for chats and calls, removing the need for phone numbers

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that would let users connect through unique usernames rather than phone numbers, marking a major shift in how people interact on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The update, which was recently spotted in beta versions of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS by WABetaInfo, could offer users a greater degree of privacy by eliminating the need to share personal phone numbers when starting new chats or calls.
According to the findings, the system would work much like the current search function — users could simply type a person’s username into the search bar to initiate a message or call. Privacy controls would continue to apply, meaning profile photos and other details could remain hidden depending on user settings.
In addition, WhatsApp is said to be testing an extra layer of protection through a so-called “username key”. This would act as an access requirement for contacting someone by username, helping prevent bots, scammers, and spammers from flooding users with unwanted calls. Merely knowing a username would therefore not be sufficient to reach someone, adding an extra barrier against misuse.
The feature is part of WhatsApp’s broader privacy and security overhaul. The company is also reportedly experimenting with passkey-protected chat backups, cover photos, and media filters, allowing users to lock sensitive data behind additional verification steps.
While the username feature remains under development and unavailable to the public, it is expected to appear in upcoming beta updates before a wider rollout. If implemented, the change could significantly reduce the reliance on phone numbers across WhatsApp’s 2 billion-strong global user base, bringing it closer in functionality to platforms like Telegram and Signal.