Nazara Technologies unveils new identity as it enters its next phase of growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Nazara Technologies has revealed a new brand identity to mark what CEO Nitish Mittersain calls “a renewed promise” for the next era of Indian gaming.
Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD and CEO, Nazara Technologies, commented: “Nazara began with a dream to create meaningful experiences for gamers and creators. Over the last 25 years, that dream has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by thousands of passionate minds and millions of players. Our new identity reflects both our journey and our future. ‘Enter. Magic.’ is an invitation to step into worlds where imagination leads, and play brings people together. This is the beginning of our next chapter.”
In a social media post, Mittersain wrote that when Nazara started 25 years ago, the vision was to build something extraordinary for gamers, creators and dreamers in India and beyond. “What began as a spark has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by imagination, resilience, and the belief that play can bring people together,” he said.
The company has introduced a redesigned visual system. The new N symbol is now shaped like a magic wand, meant to represent the spark that ignites every idea at Nazara. The rising stars around it represent creation, connection and the infinite worlds the company aims to build.
“This is more than a new logo. It is a renewed promise,” Mittersain said.
Nazara is positioning the new identity as a statement of intent for the next phase: building worlds that inspire, connect and entertain. Mittersain said the company wants to create worlds where creativity has no ceiling and where players “don’t just play, they belong.”
The identity refresh comes as Indian gaming continues to expand across user segments, formats and monetisation models, from esports to casual gaming to creator led interactive experiences.
“The journey ahead is bigger than anything we have done before,” he said, inviting audiences and the ecosystem to “Enter. Magic.”