Today in AI | Nano Banana may let users edit pictures | Google maps to offer real-time lane detection with AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Google’s Nano Banana AI may soon let users edit photos directly within Messages app
Google is reportedly preparing to integrate its advanced AI image editor, Nano Banana, into Google Messages through a new feature called Remix. The update, spotted in the 20251031 beta version of the app by Android Authority, will allow users to create and edit AI-generated images directly within chat conversations.
Google Maps to offer real-time lane detection using AI in select vehicles
Google is preparing to roll out a new “live lane guidance” feature for Google Maps that uses artificial intelligence and a vehicle’s cameras to detect the driver’s exact position on the road and provide lane-by-lane navigation instructions. However, the feature will be exclusive to cars with Google built in, rather than smartphones.
Google introduces AI-generated review summaries on Play Store to simplify app browsing
Google has begun rolling out a new artificial intelligence feature for Play Store users that automatically summarises app reviews, making it easier for people to decide which apps to download. The update uses Google’s Gemini AI model to generate concise overviews highlighting the key strengths and weaknesses of an app, allowing users to gauge overall sentiment without scrolling through hundreds of individual comments.
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for failing law tests, says AI ‘made me fail’
Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has blamed ChatGPT for her study struggles, claiming the artificial intelligence chatbot gave her incorrect answers and caused her to fail several tests while preparing for her law degree.