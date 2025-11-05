Google Maps to offer real-time lane detection using AI in select vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is preparing to roll out a new “live lane guidance” feature for Google Maps that uses artificial intelligence and a vehicle’s cameras to detect the driver’s exact position on the road and provide lane-by-lane navigation instructions. However, the feature will be exclusive to cars with Google built in, rather than smartphones.
The new function aims to solve a common problem faced by drivers who miss highway exits or make last-minute lane changes. Instead of simply displaying arrows on the screen, the enhanced navigation system will analyse live road footage captured by the car’s front-facing camera to understand which lane the vehicle is currently in and offer precise instructions on when and where to change lanes.
For example, if a driver is in the far-left lane and their exit appears on the right, the system will detect this via the vehicle’s sensors and camera feed. It will then provide visual and audio prompts to help the driver switch lanes safely and in good time. The feature is designed to make navigation smoother, reduce driver stress in busy traffic, and prevent sudden manoeuvres on unfamiliar routes.
The underlying technology merges AI-powered image analysis with Google Maps’ navigation data, allowing it to interpret lane markings, road signs, and other visual cues in real time. Google confirmed that the Polestar 4 will be the first car to receive this update in the coming months, with the initial rollout planned for the United States and Sweden. The company added that it intends to expand support to more vehicles and regions through partnerships with additional automakers.
Google highlighted that over two billion people use Google Maps each month for navigation, discovery, and travel planning. While the new lane guidance system represents a major leap in accuracy and real-time awareness, Google clarified that it will not be available on smartphones, as the feature relies on the advanced sensors and AI hardware built directly into supported vehicles.
The mobile app will continue to offer its standard lane guidance view, which visually indicates highway lanes but does not monitor or respond to a driver’s real-time lane position.