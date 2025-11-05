TN IT Minister slams Online Gaming Act as ‘copy-paste’ | ‘Innovation can’t suffer under regulation,’ says Dr. PTR | Nazara rebrands

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister calls Online Gaming Act, a copy paste move

At the 17th India Game Developer Conference in Chennai, Dr P Thiaga Rajan told Storyboard18 that Tamil Nadu is pushing to become a national AVGC XR hub with a new policy that focuses on talent development, infrastructure and incentives.

He said traditional IT jobs are shrinking as automation accelerates, and AVGC is one of the few emerging sectors where innovation is sharply rising and start-up formation is exploding.

Read More

“Innovation shouldn’t be the casualty of regulation,” Dr. P Thiaga Rajan, IT Minister on TNOGA

Even as Tamil Nadu positions itself as a hub for India’s burgeoning video gaming industry, the state’s own regulator, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), is weighing whether the broader gaming sector—beyond real money games—should come under its oversight. This dual-track approach has sparked a lively debate within the industry on how to protect citizens from harm while ensuring that innovation and growth are not stifled.

Tamil Nadu’s Information Technology Minister, Dr. P Thiaga Rajan, however, stressed that the government’s approach to regulation remains guided by balance, not control. “Tamil Nadu tried multiple times to regulate the harms of gambling and real money gaming and faced pushback, then refined it, and got it upheld in court,” he said.

Read More

Nazara Technologies unveils new identity as it enters its next phase of growth

The company has introduced a redesigned visual system. The new N symbol is now shaped like a magic wand, meant to represent the spark that ignites every idea at Nazara. The rising stars around it represent creation, connection and the infinite worlds the company aims to build.

Read More

GDAI unveils $100 billion blueprint to make India a global gaming superpower by 2035

India’s gaming ambitions have entered a decisive phase. The Gaming Developers Association of India (GDAI) has unveiled its India Gaming Vision 2035, an expansive blueprint to transform the country into one of the world’s largest gaming content exporters—on par with the United States and China.

According to the vision paper, the roadmap aims to achieve $10 billion in annual gaming exports and create $100 billion in overall value by 2035. With the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA) 2025 in place, India now has the legal foundation to scale its domestic industry into a global force.

Read More

Google reveals how its viral AI model ‘Nano Banana’ got its quirky name

Google’s most talked-about image generation model, Gemini Nano Banana, became an online sensation shortly after launch, but few knew the backstory behind its unusual name. The company has now disclosed how the name came to be, with David Sharon, Group Product Manager for the Gemini App, revealing on the Made by Google podcast that “Nano Banana” began life as nothing more than a placeholder name provided by an employee named Nina.

Read More