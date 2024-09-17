Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka starts new venture 'Billion Hearts Software'

Entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of India's defunct microblogging platform Koo, has started a new venture called 'Billion Hearts Software Technologies'.
Bidawatka informed in a LinkedIn post by writing, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Founder at Billion Hearts Software Technologies!".
According to Bidawatka, the Billion Hearts will build digital products. He wrote on LinkedIn, "Billion Hearts as a name represents the dreams of many. And hopefully the usage of billions of users around the world for whom this startup will build beautiful digital products".
Bidawatka will launch the startup in a few months as per his LinkedIn post.
In a previous post, he said that his upcoming venture has secured funding from several founder friends who have established big consumer tech startups in the country. He added, "We are busy talking to some known VCs for seed funding".
Koo, similar to the X platform, was shut down this year due to unsuccessful talks on mergers with several companies and high maintenance costs.
Backed by Tiger Global, Koo was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna. It was last valued at $274 million.
Before founding Koo, Bidawatka had also started companies like Goodbox and The Media Ant.