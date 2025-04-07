            
Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC to quash FIR over 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde

Comedian challenges charges, citing violation of his fundamental rights in ongoing legal battle over controversial remark.

By  Storyboard18Apr 7, 2025 11:39 AM
The case stems from a performance earlier this year, where Kamra allegedly mocked Shinde by altering a popular Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, using the term "gaddar" in reference to the Maharashtra leader.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash an FIR filed against him by the Mumbai Police, as per reports.

The FIR stems from a remark Kamra allegedly made during a stand-up performance, in which he reportedly called Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a "gaddar" (traitor).

Kamra approached the high court on April 5, filing a plea that challenges the accusations levied against him.

His legal team, led by advocate Meenaz Kakalia, contends that the FIR infringes upon his fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression, the right to practice any profession, and the right to life and liberty, all guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The matter is slated to be heard on April 8.

The comedian's comment was interpreted as a jab at Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership.

Following a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Kamra under sections 353(1)(b) and 356(2) of the Indian Penal Code, relating to public mischief and defamation. Despite being summoned three times by the Mumbai Police, Kamra has failed to appear for questioning.

In March, the comedian had secured interim transit anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court, where he resides as a permanent residence of Tamil Nadu.


First Published on Apr 7, 2025 11:39 AM

