Anand Mahindra hails Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as P&G CEO, celebrates 'extended family' link

ADVERTISEMENT
Procter & Gamble's announcement of Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer has resonated deeply beyond corporate circles, drawing praise from Indian business leaders.
One of them is Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who highlighted the personal connection to the Mahindra family.
In a heartfelt post on X, Anand Mahindra celebrated Jejurikar's appointment, calling Procter & Gamble a "brand-building powerhouse that has defined consumer behaviour for generations."
Applauding the Indian-American executive's ascent, Mahindra noted, "Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as CEO proves yet again that Indian-American leaders can navigate not just tech, but the hearts and minds of U.S. consumers."
The message struck a personal chord as Shailesh is the younger brother of Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's Auto & Farm sector. "So our pride is in our 'extended family!'" Mahindra wrote, adding the signature company tagline, "Congratulations Shailesh... Keep Rising!"
Procter & Gamble announced on Monday that Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as President and CEO effective January 1, 2026.
The P&G Board has also nominated him to stand for election as a Director at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in October 2025.