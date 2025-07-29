It starts with strong teams, strategic thinking, and the willingness to go beyond business as usual: Anshuman Magazine

ADVERTISEMENT
The future of real estate and infrastructure should be anchored in collaboration, bold leadership and a mindset that goes beyond business as usual, according to Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “What does it take to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving real estate & infrastructure landscape?” Magazine asked in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) shared today.
“It starts with strong teams, strategic thinking, and the willingness to go beyond business as usual,” CBRE chairman said.
The message reflects key takeaways from CBRE’s recent GWS and Property Management leadership meet held in Gurgaon, where senior executives from across the country convened for annual strategic planning. “At CBRE, we believe that enduring success is driven by people who think boldly, collaborate deeply, and act with intent,” Magazine wrote.
He added that collaboration across teams and verticals is “not just a strength, it’s our edge,” as it enables the organization to “scale excellence and deliver outcomes that matter.”
Magazine’s post signals a shift from traditional service delivery to creating strategic value and enabling client transformation. With innovation, technology, and people at the core, CBRE is positioning itself not just for the future—but to lead it.
CBRE, or CBRE Group, Inc., is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It's the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. In India, CBRE has a strong presence, with a Delhi office that handles end-to-end commercial real estate needs in the city and beyond.