Hyderabad Public School alumni club gets another global CEO as Shailesh Jejurikar takes helm at P&G

ADVERTISEMENT
Hyderabad Public School (HPS) has added another feather to its illustrious alumni cap, with Shailesh Jejurikar being named the global chief executive of Procter & Gamble (P&G). Jejurikar, currently the chief operating officer, will officially assume the top role in January 2026, succeeding Jon Moeller.
At 58, the IIM Lucknow alumnus now joins a growing league of Indian-origin global CEOs, a club that notably includes Sundar Pichai (Google) and Satya Nadella (Microsoft). Interestingly, Nadella and Jejurikar were not only classmates at HPS but remain close friends to this day, reflecting the school’s unique legacy of nurturing global leadership.
Founded over a century ago, Hyderabad Public School has produced a remarkable lineup of leaders across business, politics, sports and diplomacy. Among its other prominent alumni are:
- Girish Reddy, founder and managing partner, Prisma Capital Partners - Harsha Bhogle, celebrated cricket commentator and journalist - Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and AIMIM president - Prem Watsa, CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings - Kiran Kumar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, both former Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh - Syed Akbaruddin, former diplomat and India’s ex-permanent representative to the UN
With annual fees between Rs 1.71 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh, HPS continues to offer quality education that’s evidently world-class in its outcomes. Jejurikar’s elevation further cements the school’s reputation as a cradle of global changemakers.
Read More: Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G’s first-ever Indian-origin global CEO, says growth begins with belief