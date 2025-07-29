Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G’s first-ever Indian-origin global CEO, says growth begins with belief

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has named Shailesh Jejurikar as its next Chief Executive Officer. Jejurikar, currently the company’s Chief Operating Officer, will take the helm on January 1, 2026, becoming the first Indian to lead the 187-year-old American multinational.

“The key to business growth? First believing it’s possible,” Jejurikar has said in the past, as he reflected on a career that has taken him from India to Kenya, Europe, and the United States. “Rather than limiting ourselves by what has happened, we should look toward what could be.”

That belief in “limitless growth” has defined Jejurikar’s three-decade journey at P&G and now frames his vision for its future.

Jejurikar will succeed Jon Moeller, who has served as CEO since 2021. Under Moeller’s leadership, P&G strengthened its focus on premiumization, digitization and operational efficiency. Now, Jejurikar is expected to build on that foundation with a deeper push into high-growth emerging markets and expanded innovation across the supply chain and sustainability.

As Chief Operating Officer, Jejurikar has overseen P&G’s vast Enterprise Markets - which span Latin America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe - while also leading the company’s sales, operations, purchasing, IT, and new business development globally. His portfolio reads like a roadmap for where P&G sees its next phase of expansion.

Jejurikar's experience includes leadership roles across P&G’s most critical business units. He previously served as CEO of the company’s Fabric & Home Care division - its largest business, which includes brands like Tide, Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Febreze. That unit alone accounts for nearly a third of P&G’s total sales and earnings.

During his tenure, the division achieved industry-leading performance, attributed to synchronized innovation across R&D, brand building, and an increasingly data-driven supply chain.

Born and raised in India, Jejurikar’s ascent marks a notable milestone for corporate America. While many multinational companies have deep operations in India, few have elevated Indian leaders to their global top jobs. Jejurikar’s appointment comes at a time when more US-based companies are diversifying their leadership pipelines amid the rise of talent from fast-growing economies.

His early career at P&G included stints in India and Kenya before leading teams in Europe and North America. Colleagues describe him as a deeply analytical thinker with a human-centered approach - someone who asks tough questions without ego and balances long-term ambition with day-to-day execution.

From 2016 to 2021, Jejurikar also served as P&G’s executive sponsor for global sustainability, overseeing the integration of environmental goals into the company’s operations. His leadership helped embed climate and resource considerations into core business strategies.

Jejurikar takes charge at a time of accelerating complexity in the consumer goods sector. Inflation, shifting demographics, AI-led disruption and rising scrutiny around sustainability and equity are reshaping how brands operate globally.

Jejurikar is a firm believe insights. He said, "Consumer insights and innovation fuel impact." He added, "At Procter & Gamble, our passion for understanding and delighting consumers is at the heart of our innovation and drives meaningful change every day."

"In today’s fast-paced world, I’ve found that it’s not just about how much time we have, but how we cultivate mind space for reflection. Being a continual learner is essential, and it requires the humility to pause, reflect, and explore new ideas."

Year Positions Held

2021 Chief Operating Officer

2019 Chief Executive Officer, Global Fabric & Home Care; Executive Sponsor, Global Sustainability

2019 President, Global Fabric Care & Home Care and P&G Professional; Executive Sponsor, Global Sustainability

2018 President, Global Fabric & Home Care Sector; Executive Sponsor, Global Sustainability

2016 President, Global Fabric Care and Brand Building Organization, Global Fabric & Home Care; Executive Sponsor, Global Sustainability

2015 President, Global Fabric Care and Brand Building Organization, Global Fabric & Home Care

2014 President, Fabric Care, North America; Brand Building Organization, Global Fabric & Home Care; Global New Business Creation

2010 Vice President, Home Care, North America, and Brand Franchise Leader, Surface Care

2008 Vice President, Fabric & Home Care, ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations: Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar), Australia, India and Korea-Singapore

2005 General Manager, Fabric & Home Care, ASEAN, Australia, India and Korea-Singapore

2003 Marketing Director, Fabric & Home Care, Global Low Income Markets, United States

2000 Marketing Director, Fabric & Home Care, ASEAN, Australia, India and Korea-Singapore

1999 Marketing Director, India

1996 Marketing Manager, East Africa, Kenya

1993 Brand Manager, Personal Care Cleansing, India

1992 Brand Manager, Skin Care, India

1990 Assistant Brand Manager, Skin Care, India