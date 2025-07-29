GoKwik names Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Vargab Bakshi, who led Wix.com as vice president and country head, India, has joined GoKwik as chief growth officer. This announcement comes as the company looks to expand its global footprint and strengthen its ecosystem capabilities.
In this role, Bakshi will lead GoKwik's overall growth strategy, which includes brand, go-to-market functions, marketing, partnerships, international expansion, and product-led-growth.
His responsibilities will also include scaling the company’s suite of software products, which include those listed on the Shopify App Store.
Bakshi began his career at Google, and then joined MartJack as head of relationship management and training, and then was a business consultant at SingTel.
Bakshi was the former international partnerships lead at Shopify, where he led the company's entry and growth in India and other emerging markets across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. He was also the founding member of Shopify in Asia-Pacific and India.